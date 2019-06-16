Grandson charged in murder of Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Saturday homicide in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, John Perryman, 26, is charged with capital murder in the death of Evelyn Perryman, who suffered a blunt force trauma injury. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Gateway Court on a welfare check, where they found the victim. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Williams said the investigation indicates the homicide was domestic related and the suspect has been identified as the victim’s grandson.
Perryman was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, and on the jail’s website his charge is listed as capital murder during a robbery in the first degree. He is being held without a bond.
