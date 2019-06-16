Man injured in apparent self-defense shooting after woman attacked

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was shot three times after cutting a woman at a Highland Home cookout, according to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lt. Robert Fulton, the shooting happened on Simon Road during a cookout. The victim in the shooting reportedly slashed a woman seven to eight times with a box cutter, then turned on the woman’s boyfriend. The boyfriend pulled out his gun and shot the victim three times.
Fulton said the shooting victim was taken by helicopter to Baptist South. The victim who was cut also went to a hospital and required about a hundred stitches.
Fulton said police are looking at the shooting as self-defense after interviewing the boyfriend, the woman who was cut, and other witnesses. Police are also looking to charge the shooting victim with assault.
