Police chase ends with suspects shot in Hueytown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A police chase that started in Birmingham ended with one suspect dead and one suspect injured.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the incident started around 11:29 p.m. Saturday night. Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over at Ave. I and 21st St. in Ensley.
The vehicle refused to stop and the officers pursued the vehicle. During the chase, shots were fired at the pursuing officer.
The chase came to an end at the 3200 block of Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive in Hueytown. Shots were fired at the end of the chase and both of the suspects were wounded.
One of the suspects suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UAB hospital. The other suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
One officer was taken to UAB highlands with minor injuries.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting due to it involving an officer.
