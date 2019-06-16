Wetumpka musical prodigy going on tour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some would call Wetumpka native Madeline Mae a musical prodigy.
Mae started playing the guitar at the age of ten.
“My father taught me three cords and then from there on I just sort of learned it through the internet, actually," Mae said.
Within months, she was playing at a college-level.
“A few people actually did tell me, ‘Wow! I’m surprised you’re doing this at 13, I didn’t start doing this until I was 30,’” Mae said.
Since then, this small-town girl has written 90 songs and has toured all across the state.
“Now are those 90 songs good? That’s debatable, but I do have 90 songs that have been written," Mae said.
Mae is even working on an album.
“We just have to finish vocals on two of my songs and hopefully have them out by the end of summer," Mae said.
It wasn’t always easy for Mae, who at 16 almost gave up music for good.
“I started thinking about what’s going to happen in my future? So, I was worried that, you know, what if this doesn’t work out, what if I can’t do this full time? So, I sort of started going down a different path for biology," Mae said.
Thanks to the Alabama Virtual Academy, that was short-lived.
“ALVA has really helped me be able to go up to Birmingham on weekdays, because I don’t have to sit in a classroom for eight hours," Mae said.
It wasn’t long before Mae picked up her guitar once again.
“I think it really hit me hard that you know, I can do this for a living," Mae said.
Mae already has two dozen performances scheduled for 2019.
