Autopsy shows Tuscaloosa toddler died from ‘trauma to the body,' not drowning in bathtub

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 27-year-old man could have his murder charges upgraded following the the preliminary autopsy of a 1-year-old toddler.
Christopher Cornelius Pearson has been charged with the murder of 1-year-old Omari Jones-Pearce. It was initially believed the child drowned in a bathtub, but the preliminary autopsy shows he died from “trauma to the body.”
Police were called to a residence at the Creekwood Village Apartments Friday morning around 7 a.m. The infant was unresponsive and was transported to DCH Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The child was in the suspect’s care while his mother was at work. Pearson told investigators that he put the child in the bathtub after he noticed he was lethargic. According to police, Pearson says he left the water running and walked out of the bathroom. When he returned, he found that the infant was almost completely submerged underwater and attempted CPR while he waited for medical personnel to arrive.
According to authorities, after processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, investigators found probable cause to charge Pearson with murder. He will be placed in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a $150,000 bond.
