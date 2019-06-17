Central Alabama COI founder Connie Harper has died

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Consuello “Connie” Harper, the founder, former president and CEO of Central Alabama Opportunities Industrialization Center has died.
According to the Central Alabama OIC website, Harper created and established the seven objectives that served as guiding light for the non-profit program. The program has helped train and equip low-to-moderate income families in Central Alabama since 1968.
“Mrs. Harper’s nationally recognized self-help programs included providing women with non-traditional training in highway construction, and young adults with Job Readiness Training,” said a statement from OIC. “Additionally, OIC remodeled more than 20 homes here in Montgomery, and built more than 50 new homes for low-to-moderate income families; affording them an opportunity for home ownership.”
Harper’s daughter, Sylvia Harper, and grandson, Retired Army Special Forces “Green Beret” Lieutenant Colonel Kali McMurray, will continue OIC’s work.
Harper also worked as an educator in Macon County and served on the Macon County School Board.
Her husband, Socrates Harper, is a retired educator and previously served as District County Commissioner for Macon County.
She was a resident of the Tysonville community in Macon County.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but OIC said the family requests donations be sent to OIC to honor Harper in lieu of flowers.
