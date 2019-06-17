Church bus crashes, overturns on US 231 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the scene of a church bus crash in Montgomery County.
State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton confirmed there are injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which involves an overturned church bus. The name of the involved church was not immediately clear nor were the number or severity of injuries.
Both the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 231 at Sanders Road are closed and the northbound lanes are being diverted to Highway 82 at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Pike Road Fire Department has confirmed it is assisting the Rolling Hills Fire Department on the scene and said a medical helicopter has landed and that multiple ambulances and fire units are on the scene.
This is a developing situation. WSFA 12 News has a crew en route to the scene. Continue checking back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.