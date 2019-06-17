Government provides summer meals program for kids

By WSFA Staff | June 17, 2019 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:57 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/NBC) - Just because school is out doesn’t mean children can’t get the same free or reduced-cost meals they rely on during the school year.

Any child 18-years-old and younger can eat free at designated sites across the country.

The summer food service program, also known as the summer meals program, is a federally funded state administered program.

Approved locations can be found in a variety of settings, including schools, parks, community centers and churches.

In 2018, the summer food service program provided nutritious meals and snacks to more than 2-million children during summer vacation.

To find an approved location in your area, log on to this website: Https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program.

There's no enrollment and no cost.

