Hot, humid & (at times) wet

A hot and humid Monday awaits. Skies are partly cloudy this morning with dew points close to the 70 degree mark, There's definitely a stickiness to the air, and you'll notice it especially into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, but with the humidity it will feel closer to 100 degrees at time with the heat index.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will bubble up into the afternoon. While coverage will be limited, unstable air will support a few slow moving stronger storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain coverage will increase in the coming days with some added upper level support. Plan on daily highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s through the rest of the week, pending if/when your area gets a splash of rain.
