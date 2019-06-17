Late surge for Bulldogs leads to Auburn loss in opening round of College World Series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s debut in the College World Series for the first time since 1997 ended in absolute heartbreak.
Auburn’s Edouard Julien was responsible for 3 out of Auburn’s 4 runs in the game, including a 2 run home run that went 429 feet at TD Ameritrade. Although the Mississippi State Bulldogs only carded 1 run through the first 8 frames, they opened the flood gates and scored 4 runs in the 9th to walk it off and get the 5-4 win.
“Tough one tonight. I thought we played an unbelievable game. A lot of engagement, a lot of fun. I just thought our guys just really battled against arguably 2019′s best starting pitcher in college baseball Ethan Small. Really worked the pitch count. Of course Edouard Julien had the first big swing and then I guess a third run on an RBI,” said Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. “Then we had a chance to win the baseball game, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, and just one play away tonight.”
The ballgame began to unravel when Auburn lead 4-3 with two outs on the board, Dustin Skelton grounded to Edouard Julien at third, Julien took a few steps before sailing a pitch way past Rankin Woley at first and the tying run scored from second base.
Mississippi State's walk-off win came from Marshall Gillbert with a single up the middle and a run came in.
Auburn will now play Louisville in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.