Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to address questions about charter schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion about charter schools Monday.
The Chamber hopes the discussion will help answer the number of questions that are swirling with Montgomery’s first charter school to open this fall. LEAD Academy leaders announced this spring that the new charter school would open in time for the 2019-2020 school year, growing a lot of interest and inquiries about the differences between charter schools and traditional schools.
The panel discussion will involve seven people with vested interests and information in education to give the public an opportunity to ask questions and get a better understanding of charter schools and how they work.
The forum, called “Charter Schools: A Head and Heart Conversation - an exploration of Myths and Truths”, will run 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Chamber’s Business Resource center at 600 S. Court Street, Suite 460. To register, call 334-240-9299 or log onto https://montgomerychamberalabama.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6777
