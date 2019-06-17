Montgomery robbery, shooting suspect convicted for 2018 crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2018 robbery and shooting at a Montgomery gas station could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Monday, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.
Jeremy Rimmer was found guilt of robbery and assault for the June 5, 2018 shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Bailey said Rimmer followed his victim from a gas station, pulled his gun and robbed the victim of jewelry. Afterward, Rimmer shot the victim twice, once in the abdomen and once in the leg.
The victim, who nearly died from blood loss after a bullet hit his femoral artery, fired his weapon at Rimmer, striking him in the leg as he fled. Rimmer continued running from the scene, but shattered his ankle after jumping a razor wire fence and falling into a drainage ditch.
“This was a completely senseless act of violence," Bailey said. "This repeat criminal offender does not deserve to be released back on the streets of our city. We will be asking for the harshest penalty possible to ensure he can never terrorize our citizens again.”
Rimmer, who has eight prior felony convictions. will be sentenced on July 9 in Judge James Anderson’s courtroom. He faces two fates, life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
