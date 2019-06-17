SBI probes cause of woman’s death during police booking process

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the death of a woman who was being arrested by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said he asked for SBI’s assistance after Susan T. Corely, 65, of Jackson’s Gap, died. Abbett said it was a matter of departmental policy to involve SBI.
Corley was arrested Friday and transported to the county jail on an active arrest warrant.
Abbett said during the booking procedure, Corley began to display symptoms of medical distress and medical assistance was given to her while she was at the jail.
The woman was transported by medics to Lake Martin Hospital where she died. Her cause of death remains under investigation.
