2 suspects charged in deadly fire on 43rd Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fire in Phenix City that left two people dead.
The fire happened June 15 at a residence in the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The victims have not been positively identified.
Ricky Mack Morris was the second suspect to be arrested in the case on June 17. Morris is charged with two counts of capital murder and is currently in the Russell County Jail.
Debbie Ann Parker was the first suspect arrested and is charged with two counts of manslaughter and is also in the Russell County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
