4 suspects detained after fatal shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a Montgomery shooting Sunday evening.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Crossway Drive on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Williams said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Four suspects have been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
