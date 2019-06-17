10 suspects sought after theft at Montgomery gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking for help identifying numerous suspects caught on security cameras committing thefts at Montgomery gas stations.
In one instance, the suspects were seen stealing from the Raceway in the 4400 block on Troy Highway. That incident happened on May 27 and involved 16 suspects stealing property or helping those who were.
Investigators say they’ve identified six of the suspects and did not provide photos of them. However, they do need help determining who the other 10 are.
Law enforcement says multiple convenience stores have reported groups of more than 10 people stealing alcohol, food, and other merchandise in the month of May.
The suspects rush into the stores in numbers that overwhelm employees, steal property, then flee from the businesses and leave in multiple vehicles.
If you have any information regarding this crime call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
