Time to ‘check in’ on status of downtown hotel construction

MONTGOMERy, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s downtown is booming, and it’s calling for additional space for visitors to lay their heads while in town to see the sights. That means more hotels.
We are in the final days of construction of Springhill Suites downtown. It is busy on the first floor, workers toiling away in unison to make that August 1 deadline, the very day the developer wants to open.
“Oh yeah. The cabinetry has been installed and all the furniture is here on the property. The rooms around the perimeter are painted," said project superintendent Sue Lauffer.
A few blocks away, Staybridge Suites will open later in June, and there’s more.
Beginning in September, the same developer who tackled the Bishop Parker Furniture Building project will transform the Murphy House into another hotel. By the time this one is completed, downtown Montgomery will have around 1,000 rooms available, all driven by demand, according to Mayor Todd Strange.
“Anytime you get an additional 430,000 people coming in that’s huge," Strange said.
That 430,000 new visitors comes courtesy of the Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, which opened the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, or the National Lynching Museum as its often referred, last year.
Is there a concern about over saturation? Not at all.
“But to the extent EJI is adding another facility, another exhibit, more hotels on the table. It’s a great opportunity," Strange added.
”All the new hotel activity has more or less encouraged Embassy Suites and the Renaissance Hotel and Spa to do upgrades going on right now.
“Both the Embassy Suites and Renaissance have about a hundred rooms out of commission while they’ve redone various floors," the mayor explained.
The remaining two hotels in the planning stages will likely be built near Old Alabama Town.
Those hotels combined will be represent an investment in the neighborhood of $100 million, not to mention a minimum of 250 jobs up for grabs with the new hotels.
