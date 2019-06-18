Affidavit: Suspect beat grandmother after climbing through window

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a Montgomery homicide involving a woman and her grandson.
According to court documents, John Michael Perryman, 26, is charged with the murder of Evelyn Perryman.
The investigation began on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Gateway Court to do a welfare check on Evelyn Perryman.
An arrest affidavit indicates Evelyn Perryman was found dead inside the home. An investigation later determined that John Michael Perryman had made his way into the home through a bedroom window and had physically assaulted her.
Evelyn Perryman was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police say.
The affidavit shows Evelyn Perryman had been struck in the face with a metal object causing blunt force trauma to her body.
Court documents also show Evelyn Perryman had filed an eviction notice against John Michael Perryman in April 2018. In the statement Evelyn Perryman said John Michael Perryman failed to pay rent, would not work and was very disrespectful. John Michael was given seven days to pay back rent or the rental agreement was to be terminated, documents show.
Perryman was charged Saturday and taken into custody. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.
