An Active Tuesday Forecast

It's another busy day ahead as showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. While it most certainly won't rain all day, healthy coverage of downpours will flourish into the afternoon as the heating of the day gets going. High temperatures around 90 degrees will help support the storms, some of which could on the stronger side.
Higher rain chances will contiue tomorrow and especially Thursday where a similar flavor continues. Locally heavy rain and a few stronger storms. Rain coverage will diminish some Friday and into the weekend as we trend hotter with highs into the lower and middle 90s this weekend.
