Carbon Hill Mayor walks out of council meeting

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - As quickly as the Carbon Hill City Council meeting began on Monday, it was over.
Mayor Mark Chambers and council left the room abruptly as spectators demanded answers on comments Chambers made about LGBTQ people.
Andrea Hayes is one of the women who confronted Chambers.
“Because I wanted to see if he would say that in person,” said Hayes.
Hayes drove to Carbon Hill from Tuscaloosa. The questions she had for Mayor Chambers, for now, remain answered.
“Have we forgotten about the commandment, Thou shall not kill, “ Hayes asked.
The council meeting lasted for about 10 minutes.
“I think it’s ridiculous that they left. And then they were like, some of the city members were like don’t bring it up,” said Hayes.
Carbon Hill native Rawsy McCollen said she wants Mayor chambers out, along with all members of the council.
“The council could’ve said, will let us hear from the people, but all of them voted to close the meeting. So, that tells me the council is with what he’s doing also,” McCollen said.
Chambers previously offered to resign his position, whether he still plans to do so is unclear.
