22 central Ala. day cares in subsidy program haven’t completed licensure paperwork

By WSFA Staff | June 18, 2019 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-two day cares in central Alabama that receive subsidy payments still haven’t filed their applications for licensure, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The day care centers in the subsidy program need to be licensed by Aug. 1, per a 2018 state law, in order to keep receiving payments. The payments help low and moderate-income families pay for daycare.

The day cares in WSFA 12 News’ coverage area are:

  1. Saint John AME Church, Barbour County
  2. Word of Faith Church, Crenshaw County
  3. Ellwood Community Church, Dallas County
  4. Tabernacle of Praise Church, Dallas County
  5. Gateway Empowerment Ministry, Elmore County
  6. Pleasant Hill Full Gospel Baptist Church, Escambia County
  7. St. Mathis Missionary Baptist Church, Houston County
  8. The Greater Beulah Baptist Church, Houston County
  9. Village Baptist Church, Houston County
  10. Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Lee County
  11. Soul’s Harbor Full Gospel Faith Missions, Lee County
  12. Believing God Ministries Church, Montgomery County
  13. Greater Bibleway Temple Church, Inc., Montgomery County
  14. Leon F. Ross, Sr. Ministries, Site I, Montgomery County *Applying for a family home day care, application received May. 23*
  15. Living Waters Pentecostal Church of God, Montgomery County
  16. Riversedge Church, Montgomery County
  17. The Heart of Worship Ministry, Montgomery County
  18. The Source, Montgomery County
  19. Trinity Christian Ministry, Montgomery County
  20. True Divine Baptist Church, Montgomery County
  21. Whitfield United Methodist Church, Montgomery County
  22. Bread of Life Deliverance Church Ministries, Pike County

Sixty-nine day care centers across Alabama have not submitted an application for licensure. The Department of Human Resources spokesman Barry Spear said the department will help parents find a new center if needed.

