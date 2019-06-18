22 central Ala. day cares in subsidy program haven’t completed licensure paperwork

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-two day cares in central Alabama that receive subsidy payments still haven’t filed their applications for licensure, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
The day care centers in the subsidy program need to be licensed by Aug. 1, per a 2018 state law, in order to keep receiving payments. The payments help low and moderate-income families pay for daycare.
The day cares in WSFA 12 News’ coverage area are:
- Saint John AME Church, Barbour County
- Word of Faith Church, Crenshaw County
- Ellwood Community Church, Dallas County
- Tabernacle of Praise Church, Dallas County
- Gateway Empowerment Ministry, Elmore County
- Pleasant Hill Full Gospel Baptist Church, Escambia County
- St. Mathis Missionary Baptist Church, Houston County
- The Greater Beulah Baptist Church, Houston County
- Village Baptist Church, Houston County
- Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Lee County
- Soul’s Harbor Full Gospel Faith Missions, Lee County
- Believing God Ministries Church, Montgomery County
- Greater Bibleway Temple Church, Inc., Montgomery County
- Leon F. Ross, Sr. Ministries, Site I, Montgomery County *Applying for a family home day care, application received May. 23*
- Living Waters Pentecostal Church of God, Montgomery County
- Riversedge Church, Montgomery County
- The Heart of Worship Ministry, Montgomery County
- The Source, Montgomery County
- Trinity Christian Ministry, Montgomery County
- True Divine Baptist Church, Montgomery County
- Whitfield United Methodist Church, Montgomery County
- Bread of Life Deliverance Church Ministries, Pike County
Sixty-nine day care centers across Alabama have not submitted an application for licensure. The Department of Human Resources spokesman Barry Spear said the department will help parents find a new center if needed.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.