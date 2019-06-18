Crimestoppers releases photos of suspects in Subway robbery

A man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant in Tallassee at gunpoint. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 17, 2019 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:47 PM

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers has released photos of the suspect in a Tallassee Subway robbery.

The robbery happened on June 8 at 10:10 p.m. when a man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, but an employee said the suspect put the gun to her head.

Photos show the suspects and the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck, was parked in the shopping center, and before the robbery a woman got out of the truck to buy a drink from a vending machine.

Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

