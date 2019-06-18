Dothan City Commission approves land annex, school closer to expansion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Another school in the Wiregrass is looking to make changes. Providence Christian School is looking to expand, but the first hurdle involves acquiring land for the expansion.
School officials confirm they are working to purchase roughly 92 acres on the south side of Murphy Mill Road by the school.
“We’ve been landlocked for the last few years, so the future of our school depends on this space,” said Emory Latta, Head of School at Providence Christian School.
Tuesday, Dothan City Commissioners voted to annex the land - the first step in making way for the expansion.
Latta didn’t give specifics, but said development for the land is ongoing and space is needed to grow.
“We have a long-term and strategic plan that’s in the process that’s being developed,” said Latta. “This is the first step in the process for seeing about purchasing additional property next to the campus where we are and we’re excited about moving forward.”
The next step in this process is getting the annexed land rezoned. Discussion is expected during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The commission is expected to recommend rezoning the land from now agriculture use to O & I (Office and Industrial), which would allow for expansion, according to Planning and Development. The recommendation from the planning commission is expected to be voted on by the city commission in August.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.