300 gallons of fuel stolen from school bus pumps

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects who stole fuel from bus pumps.
The sheriff’s office said the theft happened early in the morning on June 2. The suspect vehicle was caught on camera driving away from the Highland Home School bus pumps.
The suspect or suspects had taken about 300 gallons of fuel.
Anyone with information in this case should call the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.