National Homeownership Month celebrates the American dream

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June is National Homeownership Month to celebrate those who have made their american dreams come true.
This year’s theme is “Find Your Place”. It is encouraging all Americans, from all backgrounds and of all ages, to find your place in the American dream: homeownership.
The Department is Housing and Urban Development Office of Housing Counseling published this toolkit with information to help understand get started in the home buying process.
The U.S. homeownership rate is hovering around 64 percent, with a majority of first-time homebuyers under the age of 37-years-old.
June is also a time to highlight the organizations that work hard all year round to support homeowners.
