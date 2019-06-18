New nonprofit aims to change community through art

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new nonprofit in Montgomery that its goal is to use art to transform the community. This new non-profit is called The King’s Canvas.
It started from a passion. Kevin King said art brought him freedom and an outlet to express himself as a child. As he got older, responsibilities left no time for his art work. He found his passion again one Father’s Day when his wife and daughter gave him him art supplies for father’s day.
Art went from being a passion to a purpose when he realized his community lacked the resources and opportunities for other artists. King says The King’s Canvas isn’t just about developing art, but also developing people.
“I started going to exhibits and going to these art functions and realized no one from my neighborhood was there. I had an issue with that," he said. "I took a step back from selling my personal art and I knew I needed to create an entity like The King’s Canvas Gallery and Studio that will be able to provide the space and the tools for people to be able to be developed, not only in terms of art, but entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and life skill development.”
The organization provides art classes and supplies for adults and public school students. Each Tuesday a group of high school students takes lessons at the studio. Their recent work honors the life of Jaylan Saunders, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed inside his home in January of 2019. You can read more about The King’s Canvas here.
