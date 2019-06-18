Police: Fatal shooting near governor’s mansion was not home invasion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged two additional suspects with murder in an April 14 death investigation.
According to MPD Capt. Regina Duckett, detectives charged Kelsey Lloyd, 28, and Grant Williams, 27, with one count each of murder. Quayshon Hardy, 21, had previously been charged on April 14.
The deadly shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Perry Street, not far from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion complex, during what was originally thought to be a home invasion. The victim, Jessie Felts Jr., 22, had sustained a life-threatening gunshot and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was pronounced dead.
While the initial investigation indicated Hardy and Felts forcefully entered the home armed with handguns in an attempt to commit a robbery, further investigation indicates they were there for a drug transaction with Lloyd and Williams. During the transaction, Duckett said there was an altercation and Felts was shot.
Because Felts was killed during the commission of a felony in which he, Hardy, Lloyd and Williams participated together, Hardy, Lloyd and Williams were charged with felony murder. Hardy and Williams both sustained minor gunshot wounds during the shooting.
Lloyd was taken into custody Tuesday by MPD detectives; Williams was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following their arrests, they were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where each was placed under a $150,000 bond.
