SIAC Media Day date announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The date for the 2019 Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Media Day has been announced. All 10 head coaches and their student-athletes will convene at Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame July 9.
“The College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience was built to serve as the home for and celebrate all things college football – players, coaches, teams, conferences and fans,” said Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Hall. “We are the perfect venue for important events like this and we are thrilled to welcome the SIAC here to host their Football Media Day.”
It’s the third year the event’s been held there. Last year, Tuskegee was selected to repeat as SIAC West champs. They were unable to live up to those expectations as they finished tied for second in the West with a 3-3 conference record and 5-5 overall.
