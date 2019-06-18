Suspect sought after thefts, burglaries on Alabama State campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Department of Public Safety needs help identifying a suspect wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries.
The unknown male suspect committed multiple thefts on the ASU campus between May 4 and June 14.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, immediately call police or contact CrimeStoppers at 215-7867, www.215STOP.com or on Facebook at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.