4 suspects in jail after Butler County homicide

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Erica Marlow remembers the cheerful personality Willard Crook often displayed when he bought a biscuit every morning going to work. Crook was shot to death less than a week ago in his own home off Crosby Lane.
“Very nice. Always had kind words to say, nothing harsh," said Marlow, a cashier at the D Mart not far from where Crook lived.
Investigators say this really was a situation that got out of hand.
“Next thing we know there were gunshots," said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.
The story is four people showed up at Crook’s home. One of the teenagers wanted to see Willard Crook’s teenager daughter because he was interested in dating her. Mr. Crook said ‘no’ and from there it turned deadly.
“As far as I’m concerned he was protecting his child and that’s good enough for me," said Bond.
Sheriff Bond says he is not aware of any prior relationship the suspects had with the daughter. They all lived in the general vicinity of each other.
The sheriff declined to name the suspects for now, but we can tell you out of the four arrested, three of them are 19 years old. The other one is 16.
Bond didn’t want to publicly name three of the four because he wants to make sure no one else is allegedly involved in the shooting.
“The investigation is still ongoing and we want to make sure we got this right," he said.
In the meantime, the four face a murder charge and at least two had their first court appearance Tuesday morning, a hearing in which the court set their bonds at $300,000 apiece.
Back at the D Mart, Erica Marlow will never forget one of her favorite customers.
“That was a hard pill to swallow,” she said.
Willard Crook was 47.
During the court appearance Tuesday, the court did not appoint attorneys for the suspects because they first need to fill out the necessary paperwork making that request.
Sheriff Bond praised Greenville police for their assistance in the search for the suspects. One of teens ended up turning himself in.
The sheriff also said the public’s help played a significant role in the arrests of the four teens.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.