SWAC Media Day set for July 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the date of its annual SWAC Media Day. The date has been set for July 16 and will be held at the Westin-Birmingham.
All 10 schools will be represented by their head coach and two student-athletes.
Last year Alabama State was picked to finish second in the SWAC East standings in Donald Hill-Eley’s first full season as head coach. The Hornets ended up finishing fourth with a SWAC record of 3-4 and a 4-7 overall record.
ASU kicks off their 2019 season on the road against UAB Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
