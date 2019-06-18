Two teenagers shot in east Birmingham housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say two teenage boys were accidentally shot at a housing community in east Birmingham Tuesday afternoon by a 12-year-old girl.
Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in a playground of the Harris Homes on Brussels Circle in east Birmingham. When they arrived, they found two victims, both children around 13 or 14 years of age.
The two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the shooter - a 12-year-old girl - is in custody and police are working to determine exactly what happened. They believe the shooting was likely accidental.
We’ll continue updating this story as more information is available.
