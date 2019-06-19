ALDI prepares to open Montgomery storefront

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a string of business closings a new store is set to open on the Boulevard in Montgomery.
Aldi is one of the newest businesses under construction off Eastern Boulevard. According to its website they take a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping.
“We have been expanding rapidly,” said Conner Cramer, District Manager for Aldi.
Conner Cramer District Manager for Aldi says construction is right on track for its August 1st grand opening.
“We are getting ready to start putting all the shelving in. Soon we will get the team there and start getting everything set up," said Cramer.
This grocery store is one several businesses setting up shop this year in an area that has seen its fair share of closures.
“That means you have a economy that is vibrant and is willing to replace others that have left,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.
Strange says the city has been very proactive over the years to do what they can to make the area attractive.
“You start around the Montgomery Mall the effort that we have put that to regenerate that and clear some things up,” said Strange.
Strange points out with national and regional developers showing interest all the time the city is always is ready to connect them with possible resources they may need.
“We don’t direct where businesses go in our community, but we help them make the right decision, said Strange. “We do incentive, but in that area of town incentives really are not necessary because the private sector is driving that.”
Aldi also recently opened stores in Prattville and Opelika. They say they have already hired the 10 to 12 positions they had open for the location.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.