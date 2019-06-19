All 7 Biscuits All-Stars see action in North win

The North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars in Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game. (Source: Biloxi Shuckers)
By Jahmal Kennedy | June 19, 2019 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:45 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WSFA) - All seven of the Montgomery Biscuits All-Stars who were selected to play in Tuesday’s Southern League All-Star Game played. Under the bright lights of Biloxi’s MGM Park, those Biscuits players helped the North bring home a 7-3 victory.

All three position players recorded a hit and two of the three recorded an RBI. Both Jesús Sánchez and Josh Lowe recorded one hit in three at-bats and drove home a run. Miles Mastrobuoni pinch hit for Sánchez later in the game and recorded a hit in two at-bats.

All four Biscuits pitchers toed the rubber in the mid-summer classic and all but one recorded a strikeout. Sam McWilliams recorded the win for the North team. He, along with Josh Rosenberg, pitched an inning. Phoenix Sanders tossed two-thirds of an inning while Josh Fleming pitched just one-third of an inning.

The North team was led by All-Star Game MVP Luis Robert. Robert, of the Birmingham Barons, was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. He drove home a pair of RBIs and scored a run. Altogether, the North hitters outhit the South 14-6.

