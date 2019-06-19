Chilton County authorities respond after weapon fired in Thorsby neighborhood

THORSBY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the area of Crumpton Street in Thorsby to stay inside their homes after a report of shots fired.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are assisting the Thorsby Police Department in the area. A man reportedly went outside his home and fired a weapon. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said the man then barricaded himself inside the home.
Chilton County negotiators and a Tactical Response Team are at the scene. Barnett said a perimeter has been set up and the scene is under control.
Residents are being asked to stay inside their homes. The sheriff’s office also asks that everyone keep away from the area until the situation is resolved.
