Coosa County Jail escapee pleads guilty to federal counts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County defendant Shane Vernon pleaded guilty to three federal gun charges Wednesday.
Vernon was indicted in February 2019 on eight counts including carjacking, kidnapping, using a gun in the commission of a violent crime, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Months later, Vernon agreed to plead guilty to three counts of using a gun in the commission of a violent crime. The government is recommending a 15 year sentence.
The charges stem from an alleged multi-state crime spree that ensued following Vernon's escape from the Coosa County Jail in November 2017.
While on the run, investigators say he held up two families, including an elderly couple, at gunpoint before reportedly kidnapping an Elmore County man and forcing him at gunpoint to drive him to Georgia where he was ultimately caught.
Vernon will be sentenced in August.
