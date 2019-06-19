State house District 42 candidate field set

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline has passed for the candidates hoping to fill the District 42 state House seat representing Autauga and Chilton Counties.
The seat was made vacant after the recent passing of Representative Jimmy Martin.
On the Republican side, the state party confirms Allen Caton, Jimmie Hardee, an Smith and Shannon Welch have all qualified.
Only one Democrat has filed the qualifying papers and that’s Kennith Allison Sr.
The primary election to determine the GOP candidate is Aug. 20.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.