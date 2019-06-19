Montgomery gun buyback event set for late June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery gun buyback program is slated for late June.
The event aims to take guns off the streets that could be used in a crime. It’s sponsored by the Central Alabama Community Foundation, the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, and First Baptist Church.
On June 29, Crimestoppers will give cash for weapons turned in. Participants who surrender guns will receive:
- $50 for a rifle, shotgun, or functioning handgun
- $100 for an assault weapon
All other weapons, including air rifles and knives, will be accepted without compensation. Anyone can turn in a gun anonymously and still collect the cash.
The firearms must be unloaded with all ammunition separate. The firearms will be destroyed.
The event will be held June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church on North Ripley Street, across the street from the Montgomery Police Department.
Anyone who knows a teenager who has a gun can report them to Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. If that gun is confiscated, you could earn $300.
