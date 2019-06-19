More storms in the forecast

A few downpours are left over on radar this morning, but much of the area will escape with a dry start to our Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms will redevelop into the afternoon, but overall coverage should be more limited than it was yesterday. Expect highs to range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, hotter if you end up avoiding any cooling raindrops.
Coverage ramps back up tomorrow with a few stronger storms possible, only to trend back downward again as we approach the weekend. We’ll get hotter into the weekend with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees expected.
