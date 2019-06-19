North Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ suspect posts video while on the run...with another squirrel

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man wanted in a case that’s made national news has resurfaced. And he wasn’t alone.
Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted on multiple warrants. When deputies went to arrest him on Monday, they found a squirrel they said Paulk was allegedly feeding meth to make it an aggressive “attack squirrel.” That squirrel was released into the wild by deputies.
On Tuesday afternoon, Paulk went live on Facebook to rant about the case. While talking, he was petting another squirrel.
But in Paulk’s video, he denies he gave the squirrel meth, saying that he thinks that would probably kill it. He also said it’s just a pet, not an attack squirrel.
Investigators confirmed the man in the video is Paulk.
It’s unclear if he found the same squirrel after deputies released it to the wild or if he has a second squirrel.
WARNING: This video contains graphic language:
Paulk has warrants out for possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputies say he could also face charges with Alabama Game & Fish for keeping a wild animal as a pet.
Even though Paulk wasn’t there Monday when deputies arrived, another man was. Ronnie Reynolds was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house.
