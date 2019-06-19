Popeyes coming to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia announced via Facebook that a new fast-food restaurant is coming to the city.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open in Andalusia on the corner of Dunson Street and the Bypass.
Since the company is still waiting on construction bids, there is no estimated opening date yet.
According to the Facebook post, Premier Cajun King LLC plans to invest $1 million into the new restaurant.
Pete Morando, also the owner and manager of the local Burger King, told the Andalusia City Council he expects the new restaurant to provide more than 60 jobs.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.