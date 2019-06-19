Rosa Parks Museum to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum is hosting a Juneteenth celebration this weekend.
Juneteenth is the oldest know celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is celebrated June 19th, in recognition of this date in 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and the slaves were free.
The Rosa Parks Museum is planning a big celebration Saturday, with local performers and vendors, food, arts and crafts, a children’s play area and free admission to the museum. This will be the 3rd annual Juneteenth event at the museum. The theme this year is "Celebrating Freedom, Equality and Culture”.
Montgomery Street will be closed to traffic between Lee and Moulton Streets between 11 a.m and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
This is considered an Alabama Bicentennial event.
