Roy Moore to announce plans regarding Ala. Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Judge Roy Moore will make an official announcement regarding his plans for the 2020 Alabama Senate race.
He will announce his plans at the ballroom on 1 Dexter Ave. in Montgomery on Thursday at 2 p.m. The event is only open to invited guests and credentialed media members.
Moore has a long political history in the state of Alabama. He served as a circuit judge, then served terms on the Alabama Supreme Court before being removed and suspended. He resigned from the state Supreme Court in 2016.
Most recently, Moore ran as the Republican candidate in the 2017 special election for Alabama’s Senate seat. He lost to Doug Jones.
If Moore confirms his run for Senate, he will be joining other Republican candidates Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tubberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne.
