University of Alabama hosting wheelchair basketball camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has produced three national champions recently when it comes to wheelchair basketball.
That one reason is why this may be the largest wheelchair basketball camp in school history.
The sport has been part of the Adapted Athletics program at UA for a number of years.
This week, those coaches are working with kids who want to become better at playing it.
Camp opened Wednesday. Nearly 60 kids from elementary school age up to high school are participating.
Coaches aren’t just teaching them individual skills and the fundamentals. They also want to get them out of their comfort zone and help campers emphasize their independence.
This is the second year Peter Berry, a rising senior from Houston, has attended the camp.
"All of these kids were punched straight in the face in the beginning of life, or at some point in their life. And so with hard work and dedication and perseverance and just proving to yourself and to others that you’re capable of really achieving anything,” Berry said.
Berry added wheelchair basketball provides them a sense of community and acceptance.
The camp ends Saturday afternoon, June 22.
