Vehicle stolen, found burned as driver dies following downtown B’ham accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for at least two suspects after a person died following an early-morning crash downtown.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the initial crash involved a green Camaro hitting a motorcycle in the 1000 block of 3rd Ave. N at approximately 3:54 a.m. Following the accident, Sgt. Williams says at least two people in another car then pulled up behind the Camaro, pulled the driver out of the car, assaulted the driver, left the driver in the roadway then stole the Camaro.
After the suspects fled, Sgt. Williams says an off-duty officer driving to headquarters hit the body lying in the roadway. The driver of the Camaro has died, but the cause of death has not been determined.
Police located the stolen Camaro in the 300 block of 66th Street in Fairfield. The vehicle was burned.
At this time, there has not been any information released on the suspects or of any arrests.
One person was taken to an area hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.