Vehicle stolen, found burned as driver dies following downtown B’ham accident

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the initial crash involved a green Camaro hitting a motorcycle in the 1000 block of 3rd Ave. N at approximately 3:54 a.m. Following the accident, Sgt. Williams says at least two people in another car then pulled up behind the Camaro, pulled the driver out of the car, assaulted the driver, left the driver in the roadway then stole the Camaro.