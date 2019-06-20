After season ends in CWS: ‘There’s no ceiling for Auburn baseball’

OMAHA, Neb. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers have rallied from behind more times than ever this season, so when the Tigers trailed Louisville 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, they had belief that they could rally again.
"We've been battling and grinding all year, coming back from being behind and stuff like that, it just shows the hard work and the grit that we have and we can always count on each other in any situation," Auburn infielder Conor Davis said.
After rain delays Tuesday afternoon, Auburn lost to Louisville 5-3 Wednesday in an elimination game.
“I came away thinking that Auburn baseball can play in this deal, without having to do anything magical. Of course if we played a little cleaner, I still think we’re playing baseball here in the World Series, but as time goes by I think I’ll realize we had the ingredients,” said Auburn head coach Butch Thompson.
Errors got the best of the Tigers in their first College World Series appearance in 22 years. Third baseman Edouard Julien had a bad throw that cost Auburn the game versus Mississippi State on Sunday and then Ryan Bliss blames himself for one that resulted in two Louisville runs Tuesday night before the rain delay.
"It's going to haunt me for sure, I'm going to replay that in my head, I should have made it and ten times out of ten, I make that play," Ryan Bliss said.
The Tigers end their season 38-28 overall, but the future is bright for Auburn as the Tigers have only one senior on roster.
"This ones going to sting for a while, but we're just going to use it as fuel for the fall," Auburn infielder Rankin Woley said.
“There’s no ceiling for Auburn baseball, we just play a different kind of ball here and everyone should respect it,” said Auburn shortstop Will Holland.
