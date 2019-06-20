ALDOT expands ASAP program in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is expanding its ASAP program. ASAP stands for for Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol.
It’s a free service where a truck is sent out to help with crashes, disabled vehicles, or any other obstruction that slows traffic flow. The goal is to minimize interstate traffic congestion and assist motorists with getting to a safe location off the roadside.
The ASAP program covers Interstate 65 between exits 164 and 186, that’s the Pintlala Exit up to the Prattville/ Pine Level exit. It also covers Interstate 85 from the interchange to exit 22.
The program has been in place for about a year. Now it’s expanding to two trucks that will patrol the interstates around Montgomery between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one truck that will be on the road from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During football season, two trucks will patrol I-85 all the way to exit 51, College Street, four hours before kickoff and two-three hours after the game.
This program is also in place in Birmingham and Mobile.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.