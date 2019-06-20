Andalusia residents suspicious over water testing claims

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The homeowner and her daughter declined to go on camera but photos show what kind of water purification system was about to be connected to her home. The company in question was Rainsoft, headquartered in Illinois with an office in nearby Enterprise.
“That’s when I started getting kind of upset," said Tim Glisson, Andalusia Utilities Board operations manager.
Glisson says there is absolutely nothing wrong with the city’s drinking water.
“Every year our consumer confidence report comes out and we are above and beyond," he said.
One-third of the 10,000 who live in Andalusia are considered senior citizens. Rainsoft is reportedly sending residents water kits with the promise it’ll test their water for free. If the homeowner sends in the test, they could get a report back indicating there may be rust particles in the water.
“Oftentimes these types of companies play on people’s fears and sell them something they do not need," said Andalusia City Clerk John Thompson.
Andalusia city leaders feel what Rainsoft is doing is not necessarily illegal but somewhat misleading. In fact, more than 90 complaints can be found on the company’s website. Those complaints range from dissatisfaction with the water purification systems to pushy salesmen.
Rainsoft leaders responded and the following is their statement in full:
“As the manufacturer of RainSoft water treatment systems, we have a code of conduct that we expect the independent dealers that sell and install our products to abide by. As the manufacturer of the product, our code of conduct specifically states that our dealers shall not target any specific age demographic, and they are expected not to engage in any misleading marketing practices. We will be reviewing this matter with the independent dealer that serves the city of Andalusia to ensure our standards are being met. RainSoft is proud to be a part of many American households, helping to improve residential water quality for well over half a century.”
In the meantime, nine wells and four tanks provide water for the city of Andalusia.
“Give us a call and let us help you rationalize this out," said Glisson.
Glisson added he and his team of four are licensed by ADEM as Grade Two Water Operators, a significant accomplishment when you consider the pass rate statewide is 16 percent, according to Glisson.
The homeowner in question credits the city for intervening and saving her $7,500, because she was able to cancel the contract during the three-day cancellation window just in time in a what appears to be a water war between the city and Rainsoft.
“This was almost a tragic situation,” said Thompson.
City officials encourage residents who have any concerns or questions about their water quality to call Andalusia Utilities at 334-222-1332.
