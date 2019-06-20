Andalusia residents suspicious over water testing claims

“As the manufacturer of RainSoft water treatment systems, we have a code of conduct that we expect the independent dealers that sell and install our products to abide by. As the manufacturer of the product, our code of conduct specifically states that our dealers shall not target any specific age demographic, and they are expected not to engage in any misleading marketing practices. We will be reviewing this matter with the independent dealer that serves the city of Andalusia to ensure our standards are being met. RainSoft is proud to be a part of many American households, helping to improve residential water quality for well over half a century.”