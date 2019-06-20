Dothan Leisure Services hosts World’s Largest Swim Lesson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - With the recent hot weather, you’re not alone in looking to cool off by the pool. Thursday, Dothan Leisure Services hosted the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.
Swimming instructors across the country and around the world worked with swimmers on swimming basics; skills needed to help save you during a water emergency. The event will take place over 24 hours at an estimated 500 locations in more than 20 countries.
Tragically, drowning remains the leading cause of unintended injury related death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training.
