Food for Thought 6/20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Shopper Stop (4001 Wallace Dr.): 100
Pat Harrison’s Hamburger King South (22150 Troy Hwy.): 99
Wood Pecan Candy Kitchen (3301 Ashley Rd.): 99
K & J Rib Shack (4255 S. Court St.): 99
The Great American Grill (1600 Interstate Park Dr.): 99
Reis and Irvy’s (3020 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Dreamland BBQ (12 W. Jefferson St.): 98
Taco Bell (5380 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
LOW SCORES
Lion’s Pride (4470 Troy Hwy.): 72
Priority Items: Two-compartment sink had been removed; Ice machine not properly drained; No food thermometer
BK’s Shell (3445 Atlanta Hwy.): 83
Priority Items: Cheese at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine
American Deli (3031 Rosa Parks Ave.): 85
Priority Item: Water hose not equipped with required backflow preventer
Cottonwood Golf Club (7160 Byron Nelson Blvd.): 86
Priority Items: Rodent droppings in kitchen; No food thermometer
